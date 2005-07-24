Alyissa Hasan, who recently closed one of Western New York's most decorated high school track and field careers, remembers her first Empire State Games. It was nine years ago.

As a 9-year-old, Hasan won a silver and bronze medal in gymnastics at the 1996 Games in Buffalo. For the last several years, as Hasan has put together a track and field career at Williamsville South that earned her a scholarship to Notre Dame, she would qualify for the Empire Games but almost always had to withdraw to compete in national events.

Before she heads off to college, she's headed back to the Games this Thursday through Sunday in the Hudson Valley.

"I always enjoyed the Games," said Hasan, who competed in two more Games in gymnastics before turning her attention to the track. "We always had so much fun, and opening ceremonies are great. I really wanted to do it this year. It's a nice ending to summer before going to school."

Hasan, who broke the state high school pentathlon record at the state championships this year (she also won the title as an eighth-grader), isn't competing at several national summer track events as she did in the past.

Another top Western New York track athlete who, like Hasan, missed the Games in favor of the Junior Olympics last year was Kenmore East graduate Justin Craddock. Craddock, who set a Section VI record in winning the state title in the 800 meters this spring, will also have one more meet before he heads to Eastern Michigan.

"Everyone tells me it's a lot of fun," said ESG rookie Craddock. "One of my coaches competes in the Masters -- Gary Tocke -- and he's always telling me how much fun it is."

As high school graduates, both will compete in an open division that includes top collegiate athletes. The scholastic divisions are made up of athletes who will be in high school for the 2005-06 school year.

Western should be strong all over the track. Hasan's Williamsville South teammates, twins Jessica and Jenna Ortman, will both compete in the open 800 and 1,500; Jessica won three scholastic medals last year. Other women in the open division include Clarence's Lauren Mesi, who won scholastic gold in the javelin last year, daVinci's Kimberly Williams (two scholastic bronzes last year) and Hutch-Tech graduate Nicole Williams (no relation), who won a bronze last year and will be a sophomore at Alabama-Birmingham team in the fall.

The open men's team also includes ESG veteran Jim Garnham in the decathlon, and UB's Reggie Rucker, who won two medals last year. The men's scholastic squad includes returning medalists Bradley Bogdan, the All-Catholic cross country champion from Canisius, and Lafayette's Kenneth Bragg. On the women's side is 800-meter state champion Sarah Mosser of East Aurora.

Streaking to gold

The streak of all Empire State Games streaks belongs to Western's synchronized swimming team, which is the only team to win gold in all 27 Games since they began in 1978. The team, as always, is full of Buffalo talent, with nine of the 10 team members from the Northtowns. Leading the way is Tonawanda's Katlyn Gedeon, who collected four golds last year in figures, duet, trio in addition to the team gold.

The two next-longest active streaks also belong to Western: the scholastic squad in men's volleyball and men's hockey.

The scholastic volleyball team is trying for its 10th straight gold. Canisius High coach Brian Lombardo is back on the sidelines for the team, as are All-Western New York first-teamers Peter Clauss (Orchard Park) and Nikolaj Prychodko (Hamburg).

There was nearly a golden volleyball sweep for Western last year, as the women's open team had to settle for silver. The men's open team returns five local veterans: Buffalo's Mike Hayward, Hamburg's Ahmed Omerhodzic, Orchard Park's Gregg Rosowski and Mark Rumschik and Lancaster's Eric Honsberger.

In women's volleyball, Lancaster's Lindsey Schlegel and Clarence's Stephanie Turner are back to defend the scholastic gold. The open team welcomes back North Tonawanda's Lindsay Matikosh and Buffalo's Jacqueline Reed while recent Lancaster graduate Stephanie Jansma, the University of North Carolina-bound Western New York Player of the Year, joins the squad after winning scholastic gold.

The Western men's ice hockey team is very proud of its five straight golds, especially since the makeup of the team changes almost entirely from year to year. Matt Bessing, a member of the Cheektowaga championship club hockey team, is one of just two players back on this year's squad. Women's ice hockey has medaled all six years it has been in the summer Games. Scoring threat Brigid Ogorman of Eden helped Western to bronze last year and silver in 2003.

Western winners

Western baseball has won three straight golds but has virtually a new squad after standout pitcher Ryan Dunford led the last two teams. Andre Kinder, whose older brother Derek played on the 2003 golden team, is one of six local players.

Softball had a four-year medal streak end last year, but Canisius College coach Mike Rappl returns with a great mix of players, all of whom are from the Buffalo area. Williamsville South has several ties on the squad with alum Kara Eyre, who will be a senior at Penn this year, recent grad Dana Carter, who is headed to UB, and first-team All-Western New York players Chelsea Plimpton and Michelle Fridey.

The field hockey team has 11 locals, including four All-Western New York first-teamers who won bronze last year: Chantae Miller and Claire Hourihan (Williamsville North), Jackie Reed (Iroquois) and Tara Schiltz (Holland).

A strong local contingent in gymnastics is led by Hamburg High's Danielle Hover, who won two golds and a bronze last year, Section VI girls champion Kristina Arcury of Williamsville South, as well as Section VI boys champion Jared Forman and runner-up Keith Stumpf. ~

New faces in hoops

Western's open team in women's basketball won three straight golds under Niagara coach Bill Agronin, but this year's team is under the direction of another Big 4 coach in St. Bonaventure's Jim Crowley. One of three returning players is Wilson grad Jamie Feagin, who enjoyed a trip to the NCAA Sweet 16 with Liberty this past season.

The open squad in men's basketball features former Timon/St. Jude standout and 2001 All-Western New York first-teamer Corey Herring, who will play at Canisius after transferring from Baylor, as well as incoming Griffs freshman Bret Wackerly.

Around the Games

Three-time Section VI champion Ian O'Rourke of Grand Island joins returning medalist Ryan Schaefer (North Tonawanda) in scholastic diving, while St. Bonaventure's Randall Kozlowski is back in the open pool after winning silver last year. . . . All four Western soccer teams medaled last year, and although past teams have consisted of mostly Rochester-area players, the men's open team has several locals playing for Fredonia State coach P.J. Gondek and UB assistant David Hesch. . . . In swimming, Ashley Schaffert of Lockport dives into the open pool after winning two scholastic golds and a silver last year. . . . ESG veteran Adam Garlapow of Buffalo won two cycling medals last year, including gold in the 31-mile criterium. . . . The wrestling team includes Iroquois brothers Reece, Lucas and Matt Mariacher. . . . Lancaster's Melissa Chamberlin is back to defend her all-around gold in scholastic archery. . . . Buffalo's Marty Grisanti and Ellen Hoepfinger are back after winning judo gold last year. . . . Darien siblings Jake and Rebecca Gerevics return in shooting after combining for three medals last year. . . . Lauren Bates (Kenmore East), Jennifer Ickowski (Lancaster) and Olga Khymylev (Williamsville) return after winning a team silver in women's scholastic tennis.

