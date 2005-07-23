REASONS CITED FOR INSPECTION OF GARRETT'S HOUSE ARE BASELESS

Raymond McGurn claims Harvey Garret's house was not fast-tracked for inspection because of retaliation but because "it's what is right." First, Garrett is a conscientious resident and effective housing activist and should be rewarded. He is restoring a former rental house in a historically accurate way. Thousands of other dangerous houses do not receive such scrutiny.

Secondly, it's absurd that this violation results from anonymous complaints. For many years we've complained non-anonymously about dangerously dilapidated houses. Despite crime, and our reduced property values, inspectors failed to get these houses into court. Only recently have meetings between citizens, good inspectors and decisive Housing Court action finally brought some owners to justice.

Thirdly, citizens are not doing union inspection work. Directly communicating with inspectors eliminates middlemen and gets them timely, useful information. Scarce resources are prioritized and used for matters of primary importance to residents.

Since Judge Henry Nowak's election and the implementation of Housing Court liaisons, we've seen positive changes. Increased housing prices, rental to homeowner conversions, higher quality of life and a slowly growing tax base. I hope the positive momentum continues and that this imbroglio signals the old system's death throes.

Ian MacDonald

Buffalo