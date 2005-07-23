The buzz around Chautauqua County is that the missing Forestville High School mascot has landed in Massachusetts, but could be headed home soon.

"It's a wasp's nest," Sheriff Joseph A. Gerace said Friday, describing the case. "We hope to sting those who were involved."

The hornet didn't just fly away. The wood carving, a gift from the Class of 2005, stands 4 feet tall and weighs 400 pounds.

Investigators say they think it was pushed repeatedly to knock it off its concrete base in front of Forestville High School on Academy Street.

"We've always had the hornet as our mascot, but never had an official statue," explained Michael Szydlo, class president.

It was created by a local man known for his carvings, Szydlo said, adding, "It's amazing -- the craftsmanship of it."

The hornet was unveiled and dedicated June 25 -- graduation night -- and disappeared a week later.

On the morning of July 2, a school district employee noticed it was gone, the sheriff said. Some evidence was recovered at the scene.

Szydlo said he was shocked when he heard it was missing. "I couldn't believe that it was gone already."

"Why would someone do that?" Szydlo said. "Don't they know what this means to the school?"

Through lots of interviews, phone calls and leg work, investigators tracked the hornet to Springfield, Mass. Three Massachusetts residents had been visiting a friend in Forestville when the theft occurred, Gerace noted.

The hornet was hauled back to Massachusetts in a sport utility vehicle, Gerace said. The Forestville resident wasn't involved in the theft, he said.

The three in Massachusetts may face charges, Gerace said, but the primary concern is getting the hornet back home safely. Investigators have made arrangements for its return.

