FEDERAL SHIELD LAW TO PROTECT REPORTERS SHOULD BE ENACTED

I was interested in Lee Coppola's My View column about his "divided heart" over the necessity of confidential sources for journalists. His background as both a reporter and a prosecutor gives him a truly unique perspective on the issue.

But I was puzzled that he didn't go on to suggest what seems to be the obvious solution -- a federal shield law to protect the confidentiality of a reporter's sources, just as do the state laws now in a majority of states.

We have come to lose all respect for the publishers of Time magazine, who buckled under to pressure from the federal prosecutor and violated confidentiality agreements made by reporter Matt Cooper, who found his confidential notes turned over to the government by his employers in spite of his own protests.

Coppola made the valid point that lawyers, doctors and priests are not required to cooperate in such cases, and journalists should also qualify if this nation is to have a truly free and unfettered press.

It seems crucial to me that our federal legislators lose no time in moving ahead with a federal shield law that will protect reporters from going to prison for protecting the confidentiality of their sources.

Gregg Borland

Buffalo