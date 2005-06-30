SEC REFUSES TO BACK DOWN ON FUND-DIRECTORS RULES

The Securities and Exchange Commission narrowly voted Wednesday to affirm a controversial rule requiring mutual funds to retain independent chairmen and increase the number of independent directors for their funds.

Outgoing SEC Chairman William Donaldson, whose resignation takes effect today, championed the move as a preventative measure against the mutual fund abuses and scandals that have rocked the industry. Mutual fund companies opposed the rules.

The commission simply affirmed its previous rules, stating that the costs involved were not onerous for the $8 trillion mutual fund industry. The majority on the commission also decided that alternatives -- such as simply having a given mutual fund disclose whether it had an independent chairman or not -- would be ineffective.