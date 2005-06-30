DEFECT IN STATE GUN-SALE LAW NEEDS TO BE CORRECTED

The recent Buffalo News series on handgun trafficking was certainly informative, but it fell a bit short in defining the problem and explaining the proposed solutions.

Defining the problem is really quite simple: It is criminals bringing illegal handguns (an unlicensed handgun is illegal in New York) into New York and selling them on the streets to other criminals.

The series made some assumptions that are not entirely correct. There is no defect in current federal law, nor is there any defect in Ohio state law regarding handgun trafficking in New York. There may be some defect in the enforcement of those laws, but basically the problem lies right here with defects in New York law.

Currently, under New York law, there is no crime "intent to sell" multiple illegal handguns; current law requires the actual sale of illegal handguns to be guilty of a serious felony. Because of this defect in our state law, law enforcement officers are required to engage in some very dangerous undercover work to purchase these illegal handguns to nail criminal traffickers with a serious crime.

Some years ago the Shooter's Committee on Political Education (SCOPE) advanced the idea of a simple change to New York penal law that would create the felony crime of "intent to sell" if in possession of three or more illegal handguns. Recently we have suggested adding language that would limit plea bargaining in trafficking cases.

This change would eliminate the need for the dangerous undercover work and require only reasonable cause for a search warrant for illegal handguns.

Gov. George Pataki is proposing legislation that is overly complicated and still misses the point on the possession issue. Part of his proposal requires "intent to use unlawfully against another" as the standard, and his simple possession starts at 10 illegal handguns instead of three. His bill also includes a complicated aggregated sale scheme that involves sales of illegal handguns over a one-year time frame.

New Yorkers Against Gun Violence is pushing another proposal that creates new and restrictive business-practice rules for gun dealers that will have no effect on handgun trafficking. As an afterthought, this bill does contain a possession provision that is far too broad and includes long guns (rifles and shotguns) that are not part of the trafficking problem and are not required to be licensed in New York.

Sen. Chuck Schumer insists that we need more federal regulation and more resources for federal agencies to compensate for loose and varying state laws regarding guns. No more federal laws are needed, just proper enforcement of current laws.

I suggest that the governor's office and SCOPE sit down together and see if we can work out compromise legislation that would give law enforcement the tools they need without infringing further on the rights of law-abiding gun owners or gun dealers. If the governor is really serious about fighting handgun traffickers, he should be willing to talk.

Ken Mathison is president of the Shooter's Committee On Political Education.