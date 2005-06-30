CANADIAN FIRM BUYING BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB PLANT

Bristol-Myers Squibb has agreed to sell its Buffalo plant to a Canadian company, in a deal that will preserve the site's work force of 200 and lead to 30 additional jobs, state officials said Wednesday.

Contract Pharmaceuticals Ltd., or CPL, based near Toronto, will buy the Forest Avenue operation for an undisclosed amount. CPL is a contract manufacturer and packager of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products.

CPL plans to complete its purchase of the 415,000-square-foot plant by the end of August, officials said. CPL will make products under contract for Bristol-Myers Squibb and other third-party customers.

The company is eligible to apply to the Empire State Development Corp. for a capital grant of up to $600,000 to help with its investment and related Empire Zone benefits, state officials said.

The Buffalo plant makes a range of over-the-counter and prescription products, including Keri lotion and other creams and ointments.

Empire State Development led a team of agencies that included the city's Office of Strategic Planning; Buffalo Niagara Enterprise and Bufflink, its business development partner; and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

David Tyler, a project manager with Bufflink, said there had been uncertainty since the late 1990s as to whether Bristol-Myers Squibb would close the Buffalo plant, or sell all or part of it.

"It's really a facility that has been at risk over the past five or six years," Tyler said.

Bufflink helped highlight the region's life sciences resources in working with CPL on the deal, Tyler said. And with the sale nearing completion, Bufflink will help CPL identify job candidates for the pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs the company intends to add, he said.

CPL's presence might also help the region attract other companies who could take advantage of CPL's contract manufacturing services, Tyler said.

Bristol-Myers Squibb referred questions about the sale of CPL. CPL's chief executive officer, Paul Pickles, said in a statement that the Buffalo deal reflects its strategy to provide "outsourcing alternatives" to customers around the world. He could not be reached to comment further.

The Buffalo operation has a long history. It is the former Westwood Pharmaceuticals, which Bristol-Myers later acquired.

The Buffalo plant has its roots in the Foster-Milburn Co., which opened its doors at 468 DeWitt St. in 1876.

