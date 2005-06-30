The state Education Department has conceded that this year's Math B exam was too hard, and it has released a more lenient scoring chart that will allow more seniors to graduate with advanced diplomas. If this sounds familiar, it should.

Two years ago, the Education Department was in a very similar place when 3,000 seniors statewide failed to pass the Math A Regents exam. The incident called into question the procedures that allowed such a flawed test to be created and then approved by department officials.

Educators complained to Albany that the questions on this year's Math B exam seemed more difficult than past years, while the scoring chart required more correct answers for a passing grade. One local math educator and administrator described the test as "absurdly difficult."

Some critics maintain that the state may be having trouble with its math exams because it is focusing on psychometrics -- designing tests to measure intelligence and aptitude rather than concentrating on subject matter alone. Given the second test debacle in three years, it's fair to ask these questions: Just who are these psychometricians, how are they putting these tests together and why aren't they working more closely with the educators of New York State?

Mathematics is one of the key benchmarks by which school achievement is measured. That makes it even more important to get the test construction right. "It's about time the state put back subject-matter specialists" to help construct the math tests, said Alfred Posamentier, dean of the School of Education at the City College of New York.

And it's not just math. Subject-matter specialists are lacking across-the-board in Albany. They should be put where they are needed, where curriculum is developed and tests are written. "If we haven't learned yet from 2003 with the Math A problems, this would be a wake-up call to involve math educators more heavily in the preparation of exams and curricula issues, instead of relying on psychometricians who are unfamiliar with the content," Posamentier added.

The Math A problems were discovered when subject-matter experts dug into the issues -- how the exam was written, how the exam was constructed and how it was used. Now, a similar scenario presents itself with the Math B exam.

The entire incident has caused needless problems for everyone from students to parents to educators. Perhaps the state Education Department should listen to the critics and let math people run the math show.