Retired Buffalo Deputy Streets Commissioner Frank N. Militello died Saturday in Davie, Fla., after a long illness. He was 74.

Born in the city, he attended Grover Cleveland High School. He became an amateur sports star, quarterbacking football teams to three championships in church and tavern leagues, pitching for Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church's 1948 baseball champions and playing basketball.

A cryptographer in the Army Signal Corps in Germany during the Korean War, he led the Munich Bears to the Army's European football title.

Mr. Militello worked for the Streets Sanitation Department for more than 40 years, rising to foreman and then deputy commissioner before retiring to Florida in 1991.

Survivors include his wife, the former Rose Giuliano; a daughter, Rita Aram of Denver; two sons, Frank of Davie and Peter of Buffalo; two brothers, Charles and

Joseph, both of Buffalo; and five grandchildren.

Private services were held in Florida.

[buckham]