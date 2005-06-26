HEALTH DEPT. OFFERING FREE HIV TESTING

The Cattaraugus County Health Department will offer free, confidential HIV testing at three locations this week, beginning in the Department's Salamanca office, 69 Iroquois Drive, from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday.

Testing also will be done from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Olean office, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Suite 4010, and in the Machias office, 9824 Route 16, in the Stone House, next door to The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

No appointment is necessary. For more information, call the Health Department at (800) 251-2584 or 373-8050.