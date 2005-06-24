TEACHING ASSISTANT SEEKS 5TH WARD ALDERMAN SEAT

Anita Mullane, a teaching assistant in the mathematics lab at Lockport High School, has announced her candidacy for 5th Ward alderman.

Mullane, a Democrat, will be running against Common Council President John Lombardi III, a Republican.

Mullane said she's running because of recent Council foul-ups, including what she called an attempt by some members to "renege" on promises to South Block developer David L. Ulrich, and proposing a law requiring charities who use city parks to file fund-raising reports with the city.

Mullane said she opposes four-year terms for aldermen, which will be on the November ballot for a referendum after a three-year term law was found to be illegal.

She was a staffer with former Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, and a former director of religious education at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.