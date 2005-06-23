TRACK OFFICIAL KILLED

Paul Suzuki of Los Angeles, who had officiated at local track and field meets for decades, was killed Wednesday when he was struck in the head by a 16-pound shot while shotputters practiced for the U.S. track and field championships at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif.

Suzuki, 77, was struck shortly after 4 p.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

"He did this for the fun," said Sheila Suzuki Hubbard, one of his three children. "He retired a long time ago."

The U.S. Championships were to start today.

