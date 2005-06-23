CHASTAIN NO LONGER ON SQUAD

Brandi Chastain's career with the U.S. women's soccer team is over.

The defender who joyously took off her jersey to celebrate the 1999 World Cup victory at the Rose Bowl is no longer in the team's plans, coach Greg Ryan said Wednesday.

"I flew up and talked with Brandi and told her I didn't intend to bring her back, that I was going to move on with some other players that I want to develop for 2007," Ryan said while running a team practice before Sunday's exhibition game against Canada at Virginia Beach, Va.

Chastain, 36, joins Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Joy Fawcett as longtime stars whose national team careers have ended recently, although the other three left on their own terms after a 2004 season that included the gold medal at the Athens Olympics.

Chastain and Kristine Lilly were the two players of the so-called "Fab Five" who vowed to keep playing. Chastain ranks sixth all-time on the U.S. team with 192 appearances.