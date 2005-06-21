LATEST HILTON REALITY SHOW NOT WORTH CHECKING OUT

I wouldn't want to be a Hilton, but I'm not going to pass on a chance to interview a Hilton.

Unfortunately, so many television critics joined a conference call with Paris' mom, Kathy, that I didn't get to ask a question about her new eight-episode reality show, "I Want to Be a Hilton" (9 tonight, Channel 2).

I wanted to ask why she would want to compete with her tabloid queen daughter and buddy Donald Trump and do a reality show. It is like so last year.

My colleagues on the call were so well mannered, you almost thought they were auditioning to be in the sequel. I've seen how we all dress and eat at semi-annual meetings. I can honestly say that many of us would qualify for Hilton's show. Mama Hilton tries to teach 14 clueless people good manners and good taste so they can live in high society. The winner gets a $200,000 trust fund, a wonderful apartment in New York "and the opportunity to live the high life."

I was on the conference call before I saw the pilot, but I heard a few critics tell Hilton how much they enjoyed it. Gag me with a silver spoon. Thankfully, one critic raised the burning question about Paris' behavior early in the call.

"No one is ever portrayed in the media the way they are," said Hilton. "She's acting. Paris is one of the nicest people you'd ever meet."

Of course, Paris gave her mother some reality-show advice.

"She said, 'Forget the cameras and be yourself, and don't trust the producer,' " explained Hilton. "I said, 'Don't worry. Dad (Rick Hilton) is one of the executive producers.' "

It isn't as if Kathy is camera-shy. She's a former child actress, though it has been a while since she has been on "The Rockford Files." She considers her new effort a "feel-good show."

"I said I didn't want to do anything humiliating," she explained. "(My show) is kind of 'The Apprentice' Meets 'My Fair Lady.' "

"To me, the show is not about high society," added Hilton. "It is about real life. I'm kind of the cheerleader, the den mother. The show is about heart and soul -- it is real, light-hearted, not mean-spirited."

Hilton is a quote machine. Teaching the contestants etiquette, style and how to deal with the press was "like bringing kids to Disneyland for the first time. These people are gems; I hope to make them glow a little more."

And then there was this gem. "I feel all of these people are winners, because they all left with something," she said.

She wasn't talking about hotel towels or robes. She meant they all walked away with knowledge.

Hilton walked away two dress sizes lower because of her hard work.

"I was very proud of what a hard worker I was," she said. "I had two days off in six weeks."

She sounded like such a regular human being on the call that I even hoped that I would agree with the critics who enjoyed the first episode. Unfortunately, it isn't as much fun as a trip to Disneyland. Heck, it isn't as much fun as a middle school production of "My Fair Lady."

Hilton is a beautiful woman who appears more heavily scripted than made up. She is joined on the show by celebrity guest stars Ted Allen of "Queer Eye" and His Royal Highness Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia.

In tonight's pilot, the 14 etiquette-impaired contestants are split into two teams. There are a couple of clueless guys who work with their hands but don't know how to hold a fork and a beauty contest winner with a peculiar urge to sing at inappropriate times.

The first task is to pick a member of the opposite team who would be most ill-equipped to buy Hilton a $100 present. While the two chosen ones go shopping, those remaining get lessons in how to eat escargot and drink wine. Then they have to communicate their lessons to the shopper through an ear device while he has dinner with Hilton and her guests at the prestigious 21 Club.

The one truly laugh-out-loud moment occurs when the ranch hand chosen to be a shopper repeats "say thank you" when told to do so at the end of dinner by a teammate in his ear. Clearly, Paris should have warned her mother about promo writers, not producers. That priceless "thank you" moment has been given away in promos.

One member of the losing team is eliminated by Hilton, whose dismissal line isn't in the catchy class as Trump's "you're fired." Hilton tells the loser, "you're not on the list."

I wanted to like "I Want to Be a Hilton." But it isn't funny enough to make my very short list of reality shows I'd want to watch more than once.

Rating: 1 1/2 stars out of 4

