UPDATE TO ITUNES

Craig Patchett has posted a podcast that is a walk-through of the podcasting features to be included in the next update to Apple Computer's iTunes software. Accompanying the show is a Web site -- www.godcast.org/categories/behindTheScenes/ -- that includes screenshots of the iTunes Music Store and shows how podcasts will be marketed.

Some industry analysts, such as MarketWatch's Frank Barnako, have speculated that the iTunes update spells trouble for the independent programmer who pioneered the podcasting tools.

"Chances are development of that business has hit a pothole," Barnako wrote in his Web log, referring to the fact that Microsoft was adding features that were developed by others. "This is not to say Apple shouldn't popularize podcasting. It just that, as the (saying) goes, when elephants dance, the grass dies."

Cameron Reilly of the Australia-based Podcast Network says not to worry. "iTunes will only work with an iPod. And while iPod has the lion's share of the market today, it probably won't a year from now as the 1 billion mobile phones out there become MP3 players," he commented. "Someone needs to develop a podcatcher that can get podcasts onto any device."