MASSMUTUAL OFFERS FREE LIFE POLICY TO LOW-INCOME WORKERS

You've probably heard that nothing in life is free. But sometimes you can get something for nothing.

For example, MassMutual Financial Group, one of the nation's largest life insurance companies, is actually offering something free to low-income working parents.

Under its LifeBridge program, MassMutual is writing term life policies at no cost for people earning $40,000 or less. The company has promised to pay the premiums nationally for 20,000 policies, each with a $50,000 death benefit.

Each LifeBridge policy has a 10-year term. If the insured parent or legal guardian dies during that time, the $50,000 benefit per policy will be applied toward the education of the children named as beneficiaries. The money is put into a trust administered by the MassMutual Trust Co. on behalf of the children. The trust will pay the educational expenses directly to the educational institution the children attend.

Various types of schools qualify for reimbursement including, but not limited to, preschools, private schools, vocational schools, community colleges, universities, art and music schools or graduate schools. Some of the educational expenses covered include books, tuition, and room and board.

LifeBridge was introduced in September 2002 and has been rolled out on a state-by-state basis. It is currently available in 46 states, including New York.

So far MassMutual has written 3,650 policies. It hopes to issue 20,000 policies by Dec. 31, 2007.

I wondered why the policies haven't been snapped up by the many low-income families who don't have life insurance.

"This is a population of people who are accustomed to bait-and-switch schemes," said Mark Di Giorgio, director of public relations for MassMutual. "They are accustomed to people offering one thing and giving them another. Many free offers are burdened with small type."

You should be skeptical about free offers. But in this case, there's nothing to lose. Even though the policies are just for 10 years and $50,000, it's better than no insurance at all.

"There is no small type in this offer," Di Giorgio said. "This is an absolutely, 100 percent free offer."

With no advertising budget, Di Giorgio said the company has been relying on community and nonprofit groups to get the word out about the program.

To be eligible for the free term life insurance, applicants must be:

Between the ages of 19 and 42.

Permanent, legal U.S. residents.

The parents or legal guardians of one or more dependent children under the age of 18.

Currently employed -- either full- or part-time -- and have a family income of between $10,000 and $40,000 on their most recent income tax return.

Be in good health, as determined by MassMutual's underwriting guidelines.

Now the "good health" clause is defined as not having heart disease, cancer, or HIV; not currently abusing drugs or alcohol; not having been treated for drug or alcohol use in the last 10 years; and not having been convicted of "driving under the influence" within the last five years. To qualify for the insurance, workers have to take blood and urine tests.

"This may be may be one of things that scare people away from the program," said Sara Krulwich, financial services representative for West Financial Group, a MassMutual agency based in Bethesda, Md. "But the company is simply trying to offer this insurance to people who would normally be eligible for insurance except that they can't afford it, and then make sure that the proceeds are used toward education."

Even if you aren't in great health, if you meet the other criteria you should apply for the insurance, Krulwich said. You may still qualify for a policy.

Potential policy holders also must provide a copy of their last federal 1040 or 1040A (used to confirm income), last pay stub (used to confirm working status), Social Security numbers for their children or dependents under the age of 18 and proper identification, such as a driver's license.

"What is being asked of them is nothing different than anyone who wants to buy life insurance," Krulwich said.

If you're interested in this program or know someone who could benefit, call MassMutual toll-free at (800) 272-2216.

And by the way, the agents writing up the policies are doing the work without commissions. Sometimes free is really free.

e-mail: singletarym@washpost.com.