SAN ANTONIO -- Amare Stoudemire had just stripped Tim Duncan of a sure offensive rebound when Manu Ginobili attached himself to Stoudemire like a child clutching his favorite stuffed animal.

The Spurs, though, quickly discovered that Stoudemire was not in a touchy-feely mood. The Suns' big man threw Ginobili off him, earning a technical foul. And he would get much nastier.

Refusing to let the Spurs extinguish the Suns' glowing season, Stoudemire produced three points and one magnificent block on a Duncan dunk attempt and grabbed a key offensive rebound -- all in the final 1:11 -- to lift Phoenix to a 111-106 victory in Game Four of the Western Conference finals Monday night.

"I put my heart on the line out there," Stoudemire said.

And by doing so, he extended this best-of-seven series to a Game Five at Phoenix -- the Spurs still lead, 3-1.

Stoudemire scored 11 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter while Duncan, blanketed by double-teams, was held to just four of his 15 points in the fourth -- he missed nine of 12 foul shots overall to boot.

"Unbelievable two minutes," said Steve Nash, who rebounded from a three-assist Game Three effort with 12 assists and 17 points. "Even as a teammate, I just was in awe. He was all over the place. The block was incredible. He really raised his game a level tonight."

San Antonio, which led by seven at halftime, eventually trailed by nine in the fourth quarter, but trimmed the deficit to one on three occasions in the final 2:26. But Phoenix always had an answer. Ginobili (28 points) sliced the deficit to one -- only to see Stoudemire reply with a layup. A Stoudemire free throw made it 107-103 with 1:11 left. Bruce Bowen nailed a three-pointer to make it a one-point game again with 1:03 left. But Stoudemire scored on a runner with 45.9 seconds to go.

Then, after leaving Duncan to help out a teammate, Stoudemire recovered to reject Duncan with 30.9 seconds left.

Pistons facing questions

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Larry Brown made a hasty exit at practice Monday before anyone asked him about the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are eager to become Brown's next employer.

But while Brown stayed silent on the issue, the rest of the league couldn't stop talking about a major subplot to the Eastern Conference finals that was threatening to become a distraction to the Detroit Pistons.

Trailing, 2-1, to the Miami Heat in the series that resumes tonight (8 p.m., TNT), the Pistons were trying to keep their minds on the task at hand.

The latest report said the Cavs had asked Brown to decide by Monday whether he would become their president of basketball operations. Brown is known to have had discussions with Cavaliers' representatives, but he also has been insistent that he wants to address a health problem after the season ends before deciding his next move.

Indiana Pacers assistant coach Mike Brown was offered Cleveland's head coaching job, two sources within the NBA told the Associated Press.

Another Piston problem is the second half of the fourth quarter, dominated in Games Two and Three by the Heat.