REMEMBER THE OLD ADAGE: YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR

There have been many recent outcries over salaries of public servants: from teachers to school superintendents to county legislators and most other civil service employees. What these protesters fail to realize is that in the end, you get what you pay for.

The last thing I want is for the clerk responsible for filing my taxes and certificates, the person I entrust to represent me in government or, even worse, the people who educate and care for my children every day to have settled for their job because they couldn't obtain a better-paying job in a retail setting. Only by offering and maintaining attractive salary and benefit packages will we be able to keep a public servant staff that is both qualified and efficient.

I am all for strict monitoring of reasonable performance standards, with employment hinging on such performance. But before we can require such standards, we need to attract those who will be able to achieve and even exceed those standards.

Scott Shugarts

Buffalo