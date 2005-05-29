GUBALA - GREEN

Taking a Canadian Rockies railroad excursion are Julie R. Gubala and Drew Green, who were married at 6 p.m. Friday in the gazebo at Holiday Inn, Grand Island, preceding a reception. Cambria Town Justice Henry J. Peters performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Frank and Joyce Gubala of Kenmore and the bridegroom is the son of William and Joan Green of Bellbrook, Ohio. The couple are employed by Hewlett Packard, Littleton, Mass., the bride as a technical training specialist and the bridegroom as an implementation engineer. The bride, a graduate of Kenmore West High School and Rochester Institute of Technology, is pursuing a master's degree in business administration in University of Massachusetts. The bridegroom is a graduate of Bellbrook High School and School of Advertising Art. They will be at home in Littleton.