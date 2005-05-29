GARDON - REYNOLDS

Claire Marie Gardon, managing optician for Sears Optical, Lockport, and Sean Frank Reynolds, financial adviser for Morgan Stanley, Williamsville, were married at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul Catholic Church, Kenmore. The Rev. John R. Gaglione performed the ceremony for the daughter of Patricia K. Gardon of Kenmore and the late Joseph S. Gardon Sr. and the son of Sandra P. Reynolds of Williamsville. A reception was given in Brookfield Country Club. The bride is a graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School and Erie Community College. The bridegroom is a graduate of Canisius High School and Loyola University, Chicago. After traveling to St. Lucia, they will live in Buffalo.