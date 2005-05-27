Services for Hugh Stock of Humphrey, Cattaraugus County, retired music director at Depew High School and a former resident of Lancaster, were held Saturday in Wendel & Loecher Funeral Home, Lancaster. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Mr. Stock, who was raised in Depew, died May 18 at his home after a long illness. He was 88.

He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and received a bachelor's degree in music from Syracuse University. He later did graduate work at the University of Buffalo.

Mr. Stock taught at Depew High School for 30 years until his retirement in 1971 as director of the music department.

He lived in Lancaster from 1941 until 1990, when he moved to a 40-acre site in Humphrey. Relatives said he enjoyed camping and other outdoor activities and drove his ATV until January.

His wife, Mary Christine Stahl Stock, died in 1969.

Survivors include three daughters, Susan Schock of Madeira, Ohio, Barbara Rohde of Haslett, Mich., and Anne Retallick of Ukiah, Calif.; six sons, Frederick of Palm Desert Country Club, Calif., Daniel of Papillian, Neb., Hugh Jr. of Dresden, Philip and Jeffrey, both of Humphrey, and Charles of Lancaster; 24 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

