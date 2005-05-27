It's not often that an established actress will turn herself inside out to help a rookie, especially when the newcomer is a young genie in the making. But in 1957, when Barbara Eden walked on the "I Love Lucy" set to tape an episode called "The Country Club Dance," she saw a another side of Lucille Ball.

And it all started with a dress.

"I came on the set and I was ready to do anything," Eden said during a phone interview from her home in the Los Angeles hills. "Luckily, I had done a lot of stage work so I was not uncomfortable with the three cameras, but I really was in awe as to where I was and who I was around."

So when the wardrobe director outfitted Eden with a drab dress, Eden said she didn't even notice.

"I didn't question anything," Eden said. "Lucy came over and asked if I liked it, and then she told me to take it off."

Before she knew it, Eden was watching as Ball and an assistant sat down to painstakingly apply sparkly studs.

"All while we were rehearsing, the two of them were putting those things on my dress so it would look prettier," Eden recalled. "I don't know many people who would do that."

On Sunday -- some 38 years later -- Eden will cap off a weekend celebration in Jamestown that marks the annual Lucy-Desi Days. "An Evening With Barbara Eden" will open with a screening of the "I Love Lucy" episode, followed by Eden sharing her memories of working with Ball. Eden will then answer audience questions.

At 70, Eden has become a pop culture icon for her role in "I Dream of Jeannie," thetelevision series that ran from 1965 to 1970. In 1956 she made her film debut in "Back From Eternity." And in 1958 she played the lead in another television sit-com, "How to Marry a Millionaire." She has appeared on numerous television variety shows, including 21 Bob Hope specials, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Eden was a sexy starlet, an image that she said has changed over the years.

"I don't think as much importance is attached to it now," she said. "When I was at Fox, it was extremely important to be what they considered beautiful. The unusual was not accepted unless it was Joanne Woodward, who already had made it as a wonderful actress."

Just recently, Eden made her debut in the gaming industry with the "I Dream of Jeannie" slot machines. Slot players can hear her voice say a number of phrases, including: "Oh master, try again! Do it again, master, do it again!" and "You won, you won!"

Lucy-Desi Days has become an annual event in Jamestown during Memorial Day weekend. This year, more than 30 events through Sunday will mark the festival, including:

Lucy-Desi Musical Revue presented by the Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony: 11:30 a.m. today at Tracy Plaza, Third and Spring streets

Lucy-Desi fan reunion and Lucy's fire hall picnic: 5:30 to 7 p.m. today in the Celoron Fire Hall, 945 Dunham Ave., Celoron

The Men of "I Love Lucy" breakfast: 9 a.m. Saturday, Reg Lenna Civic Center, 116. E. Third St.

"I Love Lucy" trivia contest: 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Reg Lenna Civic Center. Contestants will be drawn at random from the audience. Diane Vincent, a Lucy Ricardo impersonator at Universal Studios, will host.

Lucy Ladies Luncheon: noon Sunday, Reg Lenna Civic Center

Lucytown tours run throughout the weekend featuring Ball's birthplace, childhood home, memorial park and burial site.

"An Evening With Barbara Eden" begins at 8 p.m. Sunday in the Reg Lenna Civic Center. Tickets are $25.

Many festival events are free. For more information, call the Lucy-Desi Museum Gift Shop, 300 North Main St., Jamestown, at 877-LUCYFAN or visit lucy-desi.com.

