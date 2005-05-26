MAN ACCUSED OF HOARDING 95 CATS ALLOWED TO KEEP 3 PETS IN PLEA DEAL

A former animal rescue volunteer charged in April with animal cruelty for keeping 95 cats in his squalid Town of Tonawanda home will be allowed to keep three animals with a Wednesday plea agreement struck in Town Court.

The deal, in the case against Christopher G. Huber, 49, also calls for court-ordered counseling for animal hoarding and two years of unannounced home inspections from the Erie County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Huber couldn't be reached to comment.

He was charged April 21 after town police responded to a call of foul odors coming from his Traverse Boulevard home. Authorities said they found dozens of cats in the house filled with trash, feces and cat urine.

The SPCA seized 95 cats, many of them suffering from respiratory infections. The retrieval process took more than three weeks because a lot of the cats were hiding in the home out of fear. Humane traps were set to get all the animals.

Gina Browning, spokeswoman for the agency, said the agreement is appropriate for this type of cruelty case, since it wasn't violence toward animals. She added that animal hoarding is an addictive behavior, akin to alcoholism and gambling.

In the recent past, the agency would have kept all of Huber's animals to prevent further cruelty recurrences, but new research finds that move encourages more abuses, Browning said.

"The worst thing we could have done is say no animals at all because it leads to reoffending," she said. "We are trying to help him deal with this illness." The settlement is a bit unusual because similar animal cruelty misdemeanor cases get one-year inspections, not two, Browning said.

Huber, who was once a volunteer with Second Chance Sheltering Network, where he adopted some of his cats, will have to seek counseling from a local, in-person professional and over the phone with a Massachusetts animal hoarding expert.

Huber's house had been deemed uninhabitable but has since been cleaned, Browning said.

A lot of the cats were put up for adoption or have been put in foster care homes through the SPCA. Two animal rescue agencies also took some cats to find them new homes.

