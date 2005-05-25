STUDENT CARTOONISTS TACKLE LOCAL AND NATIONAL POLITICS

The war in Iraq, high gasoline prices, President Bush's push to overhaul Social Security, and church-state issues inspired high school and middle school cartoonists in the 11th annual Buffalo News Editorial Cartoon Contest.

Cindy Sterner, Buffalo News' manager of educational services, said the contest got more than 1,300 cartoons from schools throughout Western New York. For the first time, cartoonists could send two entries, one in their age division and one in a new Local Division. "In previous years, we haven't received too many cartoons looking at local issues -- who could have ever known back in the summer what was ahead for Erie County?" Sterner said.

The winners were chosen by News' Deputy Editorial Page Editor Mike Vogel and Editorial Cartoonist Adam Zyglis, who won a prize in the first Editorial Cartoon Contest in 1995 as an eighth-grader at Alden Middle School. "I was very surprised by the huge success of the local division," Zyglis said. "There was an incredible amount of very good local cartoons. This made it rather difficult to judge the local category."

Vogel said many entries "were more illustrations than editorial cartoons. Art work alone doesn't provide the punch that a good insight does."

First prize was a $200 U.S. Savings Bond and $50 cash; second was a $100 savings bond and $50; third prize was a $50 savings bond and $50. Honorable mention was a $20 gift certificate to Media Play. The winners plus nine honorable mention winners were honored Thursday at a reception at The News. Today we are publishing the first-, second- and third-place entries in three divisions plus winners in the Local Division.

DIVISION III

First place:

April Nader

Cheektowaga Central

Grade 11

April did the cartoon for her advanced studio drawing and painting course, but the idea came to her when she was doodling in chemistry class. "I wanted to show how President Bush is imposing church ways with gay marriage and stuff, he's pushing more toward church and state together, and I wanted a way to show that." She plans to take more art classes next year and perhaps become an interior designer. She sings in the chorus.

Second:

David Saracino

St. Joseph's Collegiate

Grade 12

David won second prize last year, entering with other juniors at school. "This one I just did it for myself because I wanted to compete." He reports: "My mom, my dad and I share common interest in politics. We share similar ideas, so we were talking about it and this kind of came to me out of the blue." He plans to major in illustration at Syracuse University. He's on stage crew and a member of National Honor Society at St. Joe's and has participated in the chalk walk at the Lewiston Art Festival.

Third:

Justin Wojcik

Alden

Grade 12

Justin entered the contest on his own. "I knew I wanted to do something about Social Security. We were talking about it in my 'Street Law' class (an alternative elective to Participation in Government). My teacher mentioned how Democrats don't want to touch the sacred cow of Social Security; I knew I could use a cow to symbolize that." He plans to attend Alfred State College and is thinking of a career in computer animation. He plays soccer and tennis and is a member of National Honor Society. He won honorable mention last year.

Division II:

First Place

Krystal Walsh

Cheektowaga Central:

Grade 9

Krystal did her cartoon for art class, combining the ideas of gambling and the risk that could result from proposed changes in Social Security. "It took a while (to come up with a cartoon concept), then I thought about it and picked Social Security. I knew there was a chance you would lose it." She plans to take more art classes and is on the varsity swim team and varsity track and field, both indoor and outdoor.

Second:

Tom Delmonte

Olmsted 56

Grade 8

Tom entered the contest on his own. "I guess that day I'd seen one of Bush's conferences he'd held and was talking about cutting Social Security, I thought, hey, that's not nice. So that kind of gave me the idea" for a cartoon of Bush pulling the rug out from under an old person. Tom is going to Hutch-Tech next year. He's a member of the Buffalo Jugglers Club. "We meet and juggle for fun."

Third:

Laura Wrightson

Holland

Grade 9

Laura did her cartoon for Global Studies class. "I was watching the news and it said Social Security is the third rail of politics. My dad explained that the third rail is the electrical line. It's really important to fix Social Security but nobody really knows how to fix it." She's on junior varsity soccer, student council, Key Club and drama club, is treasurer of the freshman class and plays violin in the Southtowns Youth Orchestra and clarinet in jazz band and marching band.

Division I

First

Brian Killeen

Christ the King School

Grade 7

Brian did his cartoon as homework for school. "I got ideas from my family on what to do. They threw out church and state and I came out with the idea and just drew it." He loves all sports and says social studies is his favorite subject at school.

Second:

Ashlee Justin

Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament, Depew

Grade 7

Ashlee did her cartoon as a school assignment. "I was talking to my mom. She said gas prices were getting really high, so I decided to do that." She likes math and science and plays softball.

Third:

Matt Corrigan

Fillmore Central

Grade 7

Matt says his art teacher told him about the contest. He does a lot of drawing but "this was my first political cartoon." He draws comic books, likes social studies and likes fishing. (Older brother Nate, a senior, won honorable mention in the contest and plans to minor in art at Geneseo.)

LOCAL DIVISION

First:

Caylen Heckel

Nardin

Grade 11

Caylen, who commutes to Nardin from her home in Fort Erie, Ont., did her cartoon for Advanced Placement American History class. The long delay in doing something about the Peace Bridge is a big issue for her because "I cross the bridge every day so I guess it was something that I'm very aware of." She's on the Nardin crew team.

Second:

Rachel Aliotta

Nardin

Grade 11

Rachel says her cartoon was inspired by a News article about building downtown, entitled "Piece by piece" about how "each piece was slowly falling" in place downtown. She decided to "make it a puzzle that was really difficult, build at your own risk." She said students in her AP American History had to submit cartoons for the local and general contest. She's on the Nardin lacrosse team and likes history and government.

Third:

Milo Kowalski

St. Joseph's Collegiate

Grade 11

Milo takes graphic design at St. Joe's, where juniors did cartoons as an assignment. He did the cartoon "right around the time (County Executive Joel) Giambra was pushing really hard for the 9 percent sales tax. I got this idea of the last straw and how really it was kind of like the breaking point." The idea of adding the employee at the bottom "came to me just before I handed it in. I etched it in real quick." He plans to take AP art and digital arts next year and will probably major in graphic design. He plays soccer and is a member of art club at school. He won third prize in eighth grade.

Honorable mentions went to:

Local Division:

Rachel Crane, Grade 11, Williamsville South

Jillian Goodwyn, Grade 8, St. Bernadette

Sarah Sciarrino, Grade 11, Nardin

Dana Bojarski, Grade 8, Akron Central.

Division II

Jessica Wales, Grade 9, Cheektowaga Central

Bogdan Trach, Grade 8, Iroquois Middle

Daniel Tobias, Grade 7, Kadimah School

Division III

Jacob Petri, Grade 11, Cheektowaga

Nate Corrigan, Grade 12, Fillmore Central