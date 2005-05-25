I don't understand the controversy over rebuilding the Twin Towers in New York City. Isn't adding another story a new challenge to terrorists? This land is no longer valuable as any kind of anchor for super tall structures. Does anyone really believe that a new tall structure wouldn't be destroyed? Who would be foolish enough to rent office space in that building? The first unsuccessful attempt at blowing up the World Trade Center was a warning. Those who don't have a clue about the meaning of negotiation and peace won't just quit.

Frankie Curtin

Angola