YANKS' PAST PERFORMANCE NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS

Yankees fans around town pumping their chests again in the wake of their team's 10-game winning streak had better not get too full of themselves. As quickly as the season seems to have turned around for the Bronx Bombers, it can easily go the other way again. The same problems that doomed New York to an 11-19 start still linger.

How many of you really think Tino Martinez is going to hit like this all season? Is Jason Giambi really back because he hit .348 on the team's road trip or was it a momentary blip on the radar? Is the bullpen really fixed or did Wednesday night's blowup in Seattle show it's still going to be a nightly juggling act for the Yankees to get to Mariano Rivera?

The Yankees hit .313 during their 10-game run and outscored their opponents, 77-33. They hit 20 homers and allowed just five. The starting pitching was solid, even from beleaguered Kevin Brown. Keeping this club's equilibrium after its early disaster rates as one of the best jobs manager Joe Torre has done with this team in his 10 seasons.

Martinez's explosion and Giambi's improvement are tied to adjustments made by hitting coach Don Mattingly, who scrapped some of his hit-to-all-field approaches and allowed hitters to go back to emphasizing their "pull" sides. Especially with the short right-field porch in the Bronx, it's a prudent approach.

Even when they were eight games under .500 and seemingly headed nowhere, it was probably foolish to write the Yankees off. It's easy to forget they were two outs away from sweeping the Red Sox -- sweeping them -- in the ALCS last year. But they would be in much better shape if they had kept Jon Lieber and not foolishly gone after Jaret Wright. And if Tom Gordon would become a reliable setup man. And if Bernie Williams wasn't aging so poorly in center field.

Still, the Yankees have Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada. Hideki Matsui will start hitting. The starters have been better and Rivera, although not the same at age 35 as he once was, is better than most closers and is feeling better after a March bout with bursitis in his elbow.

The Yankees and Red Sox are more flawed this year than in the past and the Orioles are the first legitimate challenger to them since 1997. The Yankees' winning streak got them back into the race. But their streak doesn't automatically mean they'll stay there.

Schill still shelved

The Red Sox have their own issues. Closer Keith Foulke (2-3, 7.94 ERA) is getting roundly booed in Fenway Park. And even though stapling your ankle might win a World Series, the case of Curt Schilling is proving it's not good for your long-term health.

Schilling (1-2, 8.15) hasn't pitched since April 23 and is not expected off the disabled list anytime soon. He admitted last week to the Red Sox flagship radio station that he's having discomfort and a stress reaction in the ankle. Friday, he was finally able to abandon the removable boot on New England's most famous foot.

Red Sox beat writers have been angered by consistent snubs from Schilling this season. The pitcher instead speaks to station WEEI in return for an undisclosed donation to his ALS charity. Schilling insists he'll talk when his stress reaction heals and has sent reporters to Tom Gill, the team's medical director. One problem: Sox management has been keeping Gill from the media.

By the numbers

Are the White Sox and Padres just blessed thus far or will they make a seasonlong living at squeezing out close games? Chicago's huge start is built on its MLB-leading 14-5 record in one-run affairs. The best in the National League is San Diego (12-3). The biggest one-run loser is Cleveland (5-12).

The A's traded Tim Hudson and Mark Mulder and probably have to be thinking about doing the same with Barry Zito, especially if they fall out of contention. Zito's value keeps dropping with every poor outing he posts. He's just 1-4, 5.53 in nine starts.

Detroit's Dmitri Young hit three home runs on Opening Day. It took him 35 games to hit three more, with No. 6 coming Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

Toronto's Vernon Wells homered in back-to-back games Sunday and Tuesday after not going deep in his previous 18 starts.

The demise of Indians catcher Victor Martinez at the plate is rooted in his sudden inability to hit from the left side. Martinez is hitting .351 right-handed but a paltry .130 from the left side. Last year, he hit .283 lefty and .282 from the right side. He had 108 RBIs last year but entered the weekend with just 10.

The Astros, Rockies and Devil Rays entered Saturday a combined 7-49 on the road. Their combined home records were 35-32.

Around the horn

I wish players and managers would stop crabbing about interleague play. For the most part, especially when it comes to key rivalries, the fans love it. So the Mets, Yankees, Cubs and White Sox can forget playing only three games against each other instead of six even though most of their players and coaches would prefer only one series.

Chisox manager Ozzie Guillen blasted this weekend's Cubs series recently to the Chicago Tribune, complaining in part that he had to park in an adjacent McDonald's because of traffic craziness when his team went to Wrigley Field last year.

"We've been trying to figure out how to leave Sunday after the game (at Wrigley) to go to Anaheim," Guillen said. "Two weeks before we play and I've got a headache already. . . . I don't like Wrigley Field. Sorry. If you're the fans, you like to go there, don't get me wrong now. But if you go there to work, (it's) terrible."

The Braves are going with a closer-by-committee approach after struggling Dan Kolb blew his second save on their West Coast road trip Tuesday in San Diego. Both of the blown saves by Kolb (1-4, 6.48) came in games that would have been wins for former closer John Smoltz.

The Pirates have a great pitching prospect in 23-year-old Triple-A rookie Ian Snell, who threw a no-hitter Sunday for Indianapolis in a 4-0 International League win over Norfolk. Snell (6-0, 3.48) was a fifth-inning walk away from a perfect game in Indy's first nine-inning no-no since 1974.

The phone in Jody Gerut's apartment rang at almost midnight Tuesday night after he collected three hits in the Bisons' 10-8 win over Louisville. "I couldn't imagine who would be calling me at midnight, I almost didn't answer it," the Cleveland outfielder said after reporting to Jacobs Field to rejoin the Indians. Good thing he did. It was Cleveland farm director John Farrell, telling Gerut he'd likely be needed Wednesday at noon because of the thumb injury suffered Tuesday by Coco Crisp.

More Gerut: The Stanford grad wouldn't characterize the tone of his chat with Cleveland General Manager Mark Shapiro, a Princeton grad, after being optioned off injury rehab to Buffalo. But it's safe to assume there were many syllables flying on both sides. That prompted Cleveland manager Eric Wedge to unleash this crack to the Canton Repository: "Us Wichita State guys want no part of that."

