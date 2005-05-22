WHITE CONTINUES TO BUILD ON HER 'GOLDEN' YEARS

Who's your favorite Betty White?

Is it the co-creator and ingenue star of the early 1950s TV sitcoms "Life With Elizabeth" and "A Date With the Angels"?

Is it the quick-quipping game-show Betty, who had a real-life role as the wife of studious "Password" host Allen Ludden?

Is it the predatory vixen Sue Ann Niven of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," luring men with her dimples and her piping hot hors d'oeuvres?

Is it the naive "Golden Girl" Rose Nylund, a sweet, wide-eyed comic foil?

Or could it be Catherine Piper of "The Practice" and "Boston Legal," or Mrs. Riley, who'll show up Friday on "Complete Savages" on ABC?

Everybody has a favorite Betty White. Upon hearing this, the delightful actress unleashes a syrupy, tinkling giggle.

"I guess I've got you fooled, then!" she crows. "I'm just older than anybody, that's all!"

But this cross-generational appeal isn't anything White hasn't already noticed. With a note of incredulity in her voice, she says, "It's the funniest thing! At book-signings, people will wait in line -- kids, teenagers and (people in their) 20s -- that's the beauty of Nick at Night and some of the other cable channels, that kids who weren't born when we were doing the shows watch and get hooked."

White is delighted by last week's DVD release of the 26-episode second season of "The Golden Girls." "After all the reruns, you'd think, 'Who's going to want the DVD?' but obviously people do want it," she says.

The widespread appeal of "The Golden Girls" was a surprise in 1985, when it debuted, says White.

"I think the network put us on to address an older audience that hadn't been addressed, and the kids picked up on it," she said. "It shocked them. It was the funniest thing."

White is speaking by phone from the den in her Los Angeles home, where she is sitting with her dogs, "surrounded by the most beautiful flowers -- the roses are going crazy out here," White says. They are a legacy of her 18-year marriage to Ludden, who "was with flowers like I am with animals," she says. But then, just as you begin to relax and think she's just a normal lady in her early 80s making conversation on a sunny spring morning, she mentions that the roses are "every color, including the Betty White Rose. They named a rose after me, and I was thrilled."

Right. She's the one-of-a-kind Betty White.

She started in TV with "Life With Elizabeth" at Hollywood's KLAC in the early 1950s, winning an Emmy in 1952. Five decades of television work followed -- and she hasn't quit yet.

White is often asked whether "The Golden Girls" were the matriarchs of HBO's "Sex and the City." White says she doesn't see a direct link, especially because the ensemble comedy "Designing Women" was popular in between.

"I think (it's) the fact that there were four of them and four of us; they got much racier than we ever did. We broke a little ground, but we could do it at our age, because younger it gets a little salacious; older, everybody knows, 'Well, they've been there and back.' "

Can you see yourself playing a character on "Desperate Housewives"?

I'm afraid I don't watch much television. I watch "The Practice" and "Boston Legal," and those are my two favorite shows. David E. Kelley wrote me three episodes on "The Practice," and I had such fun, and I got nominated (in 2004 for an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Emmy) for it. Then "Boston Legal" came along, and I loved the show, never dreaming of guesting on it, and I got what I thought was a one-shot, and when I got the script, it was the same character (Catherine Piper) I had played on "The Practice." So I am having such fun, in a recurring role, and we got picked up for next season, which is wonderful.

On Marc Cherry, creator of "Desperate Housewives."

I adore Marc. He was a rookie writer right out of college on "The Golden Girls." He came in right straight from school, and he was always so nice and so sweet. . . . When the first DVD of "Golden Girls" came out, they gave a big party at the Museum of Television Arts and Sciences and Marc was there, and he's just the hottest thing in town now, and usually when people get to that point, they're very condescending and kind of jaded, and (bored voice) "Yes, well isn't this nice," but he was like a LITTLE KID, jumping up and down, "Betty, can you believe it? Can you believe it?" Oh, I just love him. He had a few years of scuffles, where selling things didn't come that easy. When good things happen to nice guys, it just makes you feel so good.

On gay men's appreciation for "The Golden Girls."

When we were on first run of "Golden Girls," on Saturday nights, the gay bars around town would stop the music at 9 o'clock, they'd turn on "Golden Girls," and they'd watch it, then they'd start the music and the dancing afterwards. It was fun; we used to throw in little subtle comments so they'd know we were grateful. Not anything overt, but in the dialogue and in interviews many times we were able to say thank you.

On the mid-'80s fashions from early seasons of "The Golden Girls."

Well, they're interesting -- some of them are still in my closet and some of them I still wear, the sweaters! I love the protruding shoulders and the wild prints and colors, but at the time, I think Judy Evans, our wardrobe gal, who designed them, did such a magnificent job of dressing us in character. We were like four points on a compass, and we were all so different: Blanche, with her flowing, sexy stuff; and Dorothy, with her boots and her long tunics; and of course Rose took whatever was leftover that they found on the rack.

On Sue Ann Niven, the Happy Homemaker from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Oh, she was so rotten. She was just the friendly neighborhood nymphomaniac, who thought she was the most sexy thing that ever walked down the street, and she was the only one who thought that. The guys all tried to avoid her.

On her long-standing appreciation for animals.

That's really the biggest half of my life; my life is divided into two halves, and the animal half is the bigger. My (dogs are) Kitta, my golden retriever, he's 10. He was puppy-raised in Alaska to be a guide dog and then his hips didn't quite measure up, so he went into career change. "Kitta," in Inuit, means "forward." And then my little girl here, she'll be 15 in September, she's a beautiful little Shih Tzu who still runs the house, Panda. I lost my beloved Bobcat, my Himalayan kitty, I lost him a month ago, and I'm just devastated without him. He was my Velcro cat -- no matter where I was, he was on me. I had him 11 years, and he was 5 or 6, I would say, when we found him. He was a foundling. He was an old man, but he was with me every minute and in my arms all night, so he's left a very big hole in my heart.

On Johnny Carson.

Ohhh, what a love. Johnny and I go way, way back. Don Fedderson, who was the station manager at KLAC in Hollywood, where I started "Life With Elizabeth," started me and Johnny at the same time. We grew up together. We just loved each other forever. First of all, he thought funny, but he was also intelligent. There was nobody like him. He didn't always have to top somebody; that's what the guest was supposed to do, and he let them do it. Helpless with laughter or sometimes those straight takes -- just delicious.

On her life now.

I am so grateful, and I taste every minute of it, and I'm having such a good time.

e-mail: aneville@buffnews.com