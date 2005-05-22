VOTERS' EXPECTATION OF LEADERS IS OFTEN NOT BASED ON REALITY

The budget mess in Erie County reflects an unreasoned belief by voters that when a nominee is elected to office he or she is imbued with magical powers.

If a candidate runs for office on a platform of cutting or eliminating taxes, voters rarely ask the important question, "How will necessary services be paid for if income is cut?" No, they flock like lemmings to that candidate.

Once elected, he cuts taxes. When the bills pile up for services, he spends every penny saved by the government. When the cupboard is bare, the candidate goes hat in hand and says to the electorate, "We really do need to raise taxes."

The expectations of magical results by the electorate are shattered. Now is heard by every communication possible a demand for draconian cuts but never taxes. When implemented, the cuts are too painful to be tolerated.

If a voter's income is cut so bills can't be paid, the voter will do whatever is necessary to replace that revenue stream, especially when savings run out. So why do voters expect less of their candidates?

Dick Czarnecki

Sanborn