PLANT SALE: A variety of annuals and perennials will be available during the garden plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Sunday to benefit the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens at 2655 South Park Ave. Types of plants range from anemones to zinnias. For information, call 827-1584, or visit the Web site www.buffalogardens.com.

HOME BUYER'S PROGRAM: The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America will conduct a Buffalo Home Buyer's Workshop at 9 a.m. today in Central Presbyterian Church, 15 Jewett Parkway.

CANCER BENEFIT: Any Occasion We'll Do is sponsoring a community event to help support Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The ticket auction, featuring gift baskets or certificates, will be held at 8 p.m. today in J.P. Bullfeathers, 1010 Elmwood Ave. For details, call 553-7914.

FAMILY FUN: Transit Middle School, 8730 Transit Road, East Amherst, will hold its School Community Day beginning with a 9 a.m. family fun run today.

SALE: Members of Boy Scout Troop 60 will sell bluebird houses for $10 each from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the HSBC parking lot in downtown Attica. Proceeds will benefit the No Kill Memorial Shelter of Attica.

SUIT UP!: The Nardin Academy Alumnae Association will host "Suit Up! A Drive for Women's Business Suits" from 9 a.m. to noon today, at 135 Cleveland Ave., Buffalo. Dry-cleaned suits only will be collected to help women transitioning back into the work force; all donations will go to Everywoman Opportunity Center.