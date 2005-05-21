CASINO WORKER INDICTED IN THEFT, FORGERY

Five people indicted Friday by a Cattaraugus County grand jury include an employee of the Seneca Allegany Casino who allegedly stole a purse and forged checks found inside. Judge Larry Himelein set arraignments for May 31.

Jaon J. Nevares, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with two counts each of second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. District Attorney Edward M. Sharkey said Nevares, a casino employee, stole a co-worker's purse with a checkbook inside and forged checks for more than $1,000, between Dec. 6 and 8.

Billy M. Coleman, 23, of Olean, was indicted on charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny in November in Portville.

Clark W. Bodenstab, 39, and Sandra M. Bodenstab, 39, both of Windfall Road, Olean, and Latasha Martin, 21, of North Clinton Street, Olean, were indicted jointly on six counts of second-degree forgery and petit larceny.

Sharkey said between November and December the three cashed stolen checks in the Olean area.