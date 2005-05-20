SENATE APPROVES FUNDS FOR EARTHQUAKE CENTER

The University at Buffalo's earthquake center stands to gain $1.25 million per year through 2009 under the huge transportation authorization bill the Senate passed this week.

The funds would go into research on the impact of seismic activity on the federal highway system and the nation's transportation network. They also would help fund improved earthquake simulation at the facility.

Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Hillary Rodham Clinton, both D-N.Y., announced the funding, which is not included in the House version of the bill.

The Senate bill also designates Route 219 and Interstate 86 as high priority corridors, making them eligible for more funding. Clinton, a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, got an amendment added to the bill giving those highways that designation.

A House-Senate conference committee will try to merge the $295 billion Senate bill with the House version, which is $11 billion smaller. The House version of the bill includes $90 million in aid for specific Western New York projects that the Senate bill does not contain.