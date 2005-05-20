SPECIAL OLYMPICS: The Special Olympics is holding its annual spring games Saturday at Sweet Home High School, 1901 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. Almost 400 athletes representing many schools and municipal recreation programs are expected to participate in track and field events.

BUFFALO IN BLOOM: Niagara Square will be the setting for the annual kickoff of Buffalo in Bloom, a celebration of the 2005 gardening season. Festivities are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, including a tour of the flower beds, recognition of the 2004 "Bloom" gardeners, plant exchange and gardening experts. For information, call 825-0265.

HERB FESTIVAL: The event, presented by the Amherst Museum, will feature speakers on the health benefit of herbs, demonstrations, and educational exhibits. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road. For details, call 689-1440.

GREAT STRIDES: The Western New York Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announces the kickoff of Great Strides 2005 to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research and care programs. The walk schedule for Western New York is: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nichols School; Hamlin Park, East Aurora; Hyde Park, Niagara Falls; Veterans Park, Tonawanda; and Clarks Park, Wilson. 10 a.m. Sunday, Youth Inc. Park, Springville Island Park, Williamsville. 11 a.m. Sunday, Lakewood Rod & Gun Club. Call 686-9400.

FINANCIAL AWARENESS: The Urban Financial Services Coalition of Buffalo will present a class on "Build a Better Financial Future" from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St. To register, call 841-7612.