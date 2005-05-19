A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Woods Seaman, a retired teacher who was the second woman to be president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst.

Prayers will be said at 8:15 in Greco Funeral Home, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

Mrs. Seaman, a native of Coudersport, Pa., died Tuesday in ElderWood Health Care Facility after a brief illness. She was 93.

She came to the Buffalo area with her family in 1916. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy and received a bachelor's degree from Buffalo State Teachers College. She taught fourth-grade at School 38 from 1937 until 1973. Family members said she taught more than 2,000 children.

Mrs. Seaman was president of the Buffalo Retired Teachers Association for four terms.

She and her husband, Milton, who died in 1981, created the Young at Heart organization at St. Leo the Great Church, where she was a member of the Parish Council for 20 years.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling. Her favorite place was Alaska.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Sue Gressley of Amherst; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

[hudkins]