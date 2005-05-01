Main Street/Route 5 (City of Buffalo): Main Street reconstruction has resumed between Winspear and Hertel avenues. There will be major lane restrictions for the next several weeks.

Lewiston-Queenston Bridge: Bridge traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction as part of a project to add a fifth lane to the span. The project will affect traffic for several months.

I-190 Southbound (City of Buffalo): Right lane will be closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting at the Black Rock Toll Barrier to Exit 5/Hamburg/Louisiana Streets.

I-190 Northbound (Town of Tonawanda/Grand Island): Right lane will be closed Tuesday and Sunday, midnight to 6 a.m., from Tonawanda Toll Barrier to Exit 18/Beaver Island Parkway/Grand Island Boulevard.

Lakeshore Road (Town of Brant): Lakeshore Road will be closed Monday through Friday from Evangola State Park to Shaw Road.

Route 400 (Towns of Holland and Elma): There will be lane restrictions from Route 16 in the Town of Holland to Rice Road in Elma. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Olean Road/Route 16 (Town of East Aurora): There will be shoulder restrictions between Route 400 South and Route 400 North through Sunday.

Route 5 (City of Buffalo): There will be lane restrictions from Fuhrmann Boulevard to Church Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Tonawanda Creek Road (Clarence): Tonawanda Creek Road from Transit Road (Route 78) to Westphalinger Road is closed. Detours are posted.