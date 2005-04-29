CENTRAL TERMINAL CLEANUP: The annual spring cleanup outside the Central Terminal will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Be prepared to edge lawns, rake leaves, pick up debris and other cleanup activities on the former train station at Paderewski Drive. In addition, volunteers are needed to help install the concourse clock, repair plumbing and drains and help with metal work. Tools are helpful. For more information, call 712-1513.

WRIGHT EXPERT: Thomas Heinz, author of dozens of books on the work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright and an architectural photographer, will speak at 10 p.m. Saturday in the LCO Building, Larkin at Exchange streets. The lecture, "New and Different Frank Lloyd Wright," is a benefit for the Graycliff Conservancy. Cost is $5 for members, $2 for non-members. For more information, call 947-9217.

AURORA WALDORF OPEN HOUSE: Aurora Waldorf School will hold an open house for parents and schoolchildren in grades pre-K through 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 525 West Falls Road, West Falls. The event will consist of classroom visitations, meeting with teachers and parents, and an opportunity to review students' work. For further details, call 655-2029.

ART BENEFIT: The Music Is Art Foundation will host a "Celebrity Bartender" happy hour benefit from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at the Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, 76 Pearl St. Buffalo Sabres alumni Matt Barnaby and Rob Ray, Channel 2's Pete Gallivan and Ed Kilgore, and the 103.3 The Edge morning show crew will be on hand. The cost is $5, with proceeds benefiting the foundation. For further information, call 886-3540 or visit www.musicisart.org.

WALK FOR SUMMIT: The annual event to raise funds for the "Building Futures -- Opening Doors" Capital Campaign will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Delaware Park. More than 200 walkers are expected to participate in raising support for construction of a school building in Getzville. The event will feature music by the Blarney Bunch, refreshments, bouncing house, and activities for children. For additional information, call 837-2441 or visit www.summiteducational.org.

SPRING DANCE: Sponsored by the Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday at the Bishop Peplowski Parish Center, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. Entertainment by the N.Y. Rockin' Revue. Cost is $15. For details, call 683-4046.

CHURCH CLEANUP: Corpus Christi Church will host a spring cleanup beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers are asked to meet in front of the rectory at 199 Clark St., and to bring their own rakes, brooms, shovels and other tools. Refreshments will be served.

THEME AUCTION: Krolick's chicken barbecue and "theme basket" auction will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Brighton Community Church, 1225 Brighton Road, Tonawanda. Tickets are $7. Call 832-4889.

RUMMAGE SALE: The Holland Central School District Parent Teacher Organization will hold its seventh annual Trash and Treasure Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Holland Middle School, Route 16 at Partridge Road, Holland. Tables are available for $10. For further information, call 655-2206.

SPAGHETTI DINNER: Gloria J. Parks Community Center's "all-you-can-eat" spaghetti dinner, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the center, 3242 Main St. For ticket information, call 832-1010.

SALE: St. Mary's High School's fourth annual garage/craft/vendor sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the school gym, 142 Laverack Ave., Lancaster.

SPRING BAZAAR: Sponsored by the VFW Post 5861 Ladies Auxiliary, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Elma Senior Center, 3007 Bowen Road, Elma. Featuring a raffle, baked goods and refreshments. For details, call 652-9568.

THEME BASKET EVENT: Sponsored by Bowmansville United Methodist Church, 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church. Beverage and baked goods available. Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children.