PUSH TO BE SELF-SUSTAINING SHOULD APPLY TO SPORTS, TOO

It has been suggested repeatedly that cultural institutions should and must be self-sustaining, and I agree, provided we are prepared to take that concept all the way through.

My tax dollars have paid for two football stadiums (one that wasn't even built), a baseball stadium and a hockey arena that I have never benefited from, and couldn't have afforded even if I wanted to take my kids. Now the supposed wisdom is that Bass Pro will be the knight in shining armor that will rescue the city from itself.

As has been already stated in this column, "If a product were truly in demand, then it would be marketable and the institution would be self-sustaining." Why can't the sports institutions follow this model?

Chris Cloen

Snyder