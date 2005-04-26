TEAM SEEKS FIELD TO PLAY BASEBALL

The "field of dreams," for a group of baseball players in the Babe Ruth League in Silver Creek, is just a vision.

The 16- to 19-year-old athletes are looking for a place to play this summer. Their usual home, Silver Creek Central School's diamond, is out of commission for the 2005 season due to recent renovations to the fields and track.

Sonja Bacho spoke for the league Monday at the Hanover Town Board meeting. She asked if they could revise the softball field in the town's King Road Park near Forestville. The softball field reportedly is also home to a summer church league.

Supervisor Kathy Tampio said the board will consider the options.

Bacho said the renovations would have to include longer baselines and modifications to the pitcher's mound and catcher's area.

In other matters:

After reviewing options throughout the winter, the Bay Area Safety Committee recommended that the access roads between Hanford and Sunset Bay have a gate and be taken over by the Town of Hanover by eminent domain.