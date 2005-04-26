Mildred D. Beck, a longtime teacher and administrator in the Buffalo Public Schools, died unexpectedly Saturday in Buffalo General Hospital. She was 76.

Born Mildred DiBiase in Buffalo, she lived in East Amherst. She also maintained winter homes in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Hawaii.

A graduate of D'Youville College and Canisius College, Mrs. Beck was a special progress English teacher at School 81, was assistant principal of North Park Academy (School 66) and also worked at the Early Childhood Center at School 54.

An avid reader, world traveler and piano player, she was a member of the Buffalo Retired Teachers Association, Buffalo Retired Administrators Association and the New York State Retired Teachers Association.

She is survived by her husband, Donald C., and a sister, Florence M. Bailey of Rochester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Amherst, after prayers at 8:45 in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

