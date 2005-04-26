A memorial Mass for Donald W. Schleining of West Seneca, a retired electrical engineer and a stamp collector, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. May 7 in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1140 Abbott Road.

Mr. Schleining died last Tuesday in Mercy Hospital. He was 74.

Born and raised in Scranton, Pa., he earned an engineering degree from Penn State University in 1952. He started as a looper at Bethlehem Steel's Lackawanna plant and was a manager in the electrical maintenance department for 31 years before retiring in 1983. He then worked for Okie Technical Services until 1995.

A second-generation Boy Scout, he attained Eagle Scout rank in 1946. In the 1960s, he joined Pack 336 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church with his son and had been active in Scouting ever since. He earned three adult Scout awards: Silver Beaver, Woodbadge and Brotherhood Order of the Arrow.

Mr. Schleining was a stamp collector and member of the Buffalo Stamp Club, Lockport Stamp Club, Rochester Philatelic Association and Scouts on Stamps International.

Survivors include his wife, the former Margaret Halligan; a son, William J. of Croton-on-Hudson; a daughter, Marie Tokasz of Elma; and five grandchildren.

