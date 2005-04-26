Services for Bennett J. Palmer Sr. of Holland, an agribusiness owner and author, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Holland United Methodist Church, Partridge Road. Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.

Mr. Palmer died Saturday in Buffalo General Hospital. He was 80.

Born in Buffalo, he was a senior at Holland Central High School when he was drafted into the Army during World War II. He was a tech sergeant and rifleman in Europe with the 36th Division, 143rd Infantry Regiment, and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

In 2002, after returning to Europe to review battle sites, he published "The Hunter and the Hunted," a book on his front-line experiences. He was a charter member of the 36th Division Museum in Austin, Texas.

In 2003, Mr. Palmer was among many veterans who, as alumni of Holland Central High School, were presented honorary diplomas in ceremonies.

Since 1946, Mr. Palmer had operated Palmer Farms, a dairy and trucking business. Later, he started Dry Creek Products, a producer of wood pellet fuel in Arcade. His sons now run the businesses.

He was a past president of the Erie County Farm Bureau and a member of Frank H. Brink Post 607, American Legion, in Holland; the Veterans of Foreign Wars; and the Niagara Authors Club.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, the former Pauline Robinson; two daughters, Barbara Shine of Batavia and Diane Lewandowski of South Wales; two sons, Bennett J. Jr. of Holland and Gregory of Chaffee; three sisters, Gladys Williams and Edith LePine, both of Englewood, Fla., and Orvilla Rogers of Delevan; two brothers, David of Holland and Raymond of London, England; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

