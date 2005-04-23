Services for Joseph J. Prohaska of Lockport, a cement truck driver, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, 2670 Main St., Newfane. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.

Mr. Prohaska, 46, died unexpectedly Thursday in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston.

Born in North Tonawanda, he graduated from North Tonawanda High School and served in the Army. He worked for Riefler Concrete Co. in Cheektowaga as a cement truck driver.

Mr. Prohaska has lived in Lockport since 1987. He was an officer in the Lodge 617, Loyal Order of the Moose, Lockport, as well as a pilot, avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, the former Sherry Biro; three sons, Jeremy J., John T. and Joshua A., all of Lockport; his parents, Marilyn Harmon of the City of Tonawanda and Arthur of Newfane; and six sisters, Paula Lawrie of Niagara Falls, Cheri Sparks of North Tonawanda, Sandy of the City of Tonawanda, Ann of Newfane, Kathryn of Newfane and Susan Gartland of Rochester.

[S/Watson].