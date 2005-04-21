BAKER UPSET IN SENIOR OPEN

Top qualifier Tom Baker of Buffalo won a fourth-game shootout over Guppy Troup, but was upset by local favorite Hugo McGroty of Schenectady in the PBA Senior Empire State Open in Latham.

Baker started his match against McGroty with a 258-256 victory and took a 2-1 lead with a 235-225 win, but he lost the last two games, 208-198 and 205-198.

Henry Gonzalez, of Colorado Springs, Colo., defeated Vince Mazzanti in the title match, 2-1 (237-227, 198-258, 279-246), to take the $8,000 top prize.