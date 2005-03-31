Jonathan D. Louth of Sarasota, Fla., a construction field supervisor who lived most of his life in Western New York, died Easter Sunday in Sarasota as a result of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. He was 21.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Louth moved to Grand Island when he was 5 and lived there until moving to Florida about a year ago. He was a graduate of Grand Island High School.

While here, he worked as a finish carpenter, using his artistic abilities to fashion trim, rails and moldings for area homes. In Florida, he worked as a field supervisor for Eslinger Homes, in charge of the construction of up to 20 homes at the same time.

Mr. Louth participated in a number of sports, including archery, baseball, volleyball and golf. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as collecting tools.

He is survived by his parents, David E. and Cynthia of Grand Island; two brothers, Jason of Baltimore and Brent of Grand Island; and his grandparents, Ernest and Eileen Louth of the Town of Tonawanda and Raymond and Lois Najuch of Spring Hill, Fla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.

