SECOND-DEGREE BURNS KEEP MAN IN HOSPITAL

An Orchard Park man remains hospitalized in serious condition with burns suffered when he accidentally ignited himself two weeks ago in the garage of a South Buffalo home, Buffalo police and fire officials said this week.

Ryan Buil, 26, of Lindsey Lane, suffered second-degree burns to about 40 percent of his body, mostly on his legs and hands, according to Lt. Garnell M. Smith, commander of the city's Fire Investigation Unit. He remains in the intensive care unit of Erie County Medical Center.

Narcotics Lt. Thomas Lyon said Buil was burned March 15 while visiting friends in the garage of a Seneca Street home.

"We believe he was horsing around with lighting chemicals on the floor of the garage," Lyon said.

Police said somebody dropped Buil off on the front lawn of Mercy Hospital, where he was discovered and taken inside for treatment before being transferred to the medical center.