DAILY BRIDGE CLUB

Unlucky Louie is the type who plays solitaire and bets against himself. If he ever declared a contract successfully, I think he'd be miserable; he'd want to know what he did wrong.

In today's deal, Louie landed at a good slam, and West, as usual, found the best opening lead of a trump, preventing Louie from ruffing two hearts in dummy. Louie won, took the A-K of hearts and ruffed a heart. He cashed the ace of diamonds, ruffed a diamond, drew trumps and resignedly led a spade to finesse with dummy's queen. East produced the king and cashed the queen of hearts to beat the contract.

Could you do better than Louie?

Louie can give himself an extra chance. He takes the ace of diamonds at Trick Two, ruffs a diamond, cashes the top hearts, ruffs a heart and ruffs a diamond. Louie then draws trumps and exits with his last heart.

As it happens, East must win and has only spades left. He must lead from the king, giving Louie a free finesse and his 12th trick.

You hold: A Q 6 4 2 J 6 A J 6 4 K 9. Your partner opens one heart, you bid one spade and he rebids two hearts. The opponents pass. What do you say?

A: Partner has minimum values with six or more hearts. If he had a five-card suit, he'd have a more descriptive second bid. Since slam is possible -- your partner might hold 5, A K 10 9 5 3, K 3, A 6 5 4 -- a jump to four hearts isn't enough. Bid three diamonds and let him make another descriptive bid.

North dealer

N-S vulnerable

NORTH

A Q 6 4 2

J 6

A J 6 4

K 9

WEST

J 9

9 7 5

Q 10 8 7 5

5 4 2

EAST

K 10 8 7

Q 10 8 3

K 9 2

6 3

SOUTH

5 3

A K 4 2

3

A Q J 10 8 7

North East South West

1 Pass2 Pass

2 Pass2 Pass

2 NTPass4 Pass

6 All Pass

Opening lead -- 4