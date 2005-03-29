SPRING CLEANUP: The Cazenovia Street Area Block Club will host Spring Cleanup 2005 at 10 a.m. Saturday. Residents will meet in front of Grace Lutheran Church, 174 Cazenovia St., where garbage bags and seeds will be distributed. Residents also may sign up for membership. Dues are $5 per family. For more information, call John S. Klukowski Sr. at 822-4885.

SCOUTS HONOR: The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America, will honor Jill and Jim Kelly and Erie County Sheriff Patrick M. Gallivan April 7 at its 16th annual Frontier Dinner. Cocktails at 6 p.m. will precede dinner at 7 in Romanello's Restaurant South, 5793 South Park Ave., Hamburg.

The honorees will receive the Distinguished Citizens Award for service and commitment to the Western New York community. For ticket information, call 891-4073.

PERFORMING ARTS BENEFIT CONCERT: The music department of Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts presents a faculty music benefit concert with special guests at 7 p.m. April 8 in the Reynold Scott Theatre, 333 Clinton St. For ticket information, call 816-3868, or visit www.bavpa.org. Proceeds will benefit the school's music programs.