RULING DUE ON CLAIM BY '93 ACCUSER

Michael Jackson tried to close the door on a 1993 claim of child molestation when he paid millions to a young accuser, but a court hearing in his current trial could resurrect those allegations.

Judge Rodney S. Melville is to decide after a hearing today whether prosecutors may introduce past claims to show jurors a pattern of alleged abuse. "It's like a nuclear bomb in this case," said Fox News analyst Jim Hammer, an ex-San Francisco prosecutor. "(Jurors) are trying to do the right thing, and if they see two or three kids say the same thing, . . . the odds that they will convict him will go up astronomically."

The jury has been told of the 1993 allegations by a then-13-year-old boy, but the judge has discretion about what details become evidence. He could allow testimony by the silenced accuser, and also could let prosecutors say if there were other settlements. NBC's "Dateline" has reported that the singer paid $2 million to the son of an employee at his Neverland Ranch in 1990.

Jackson has said repeatedly that he would never harm a child and that he reached civil settlements in the past only to avoid potential harm to his career.