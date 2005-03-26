STRANGE SEASON WINDS DOWN

Only 25 days remain in the regular season.

It's been anything but regular. A team that failed to make the playoffs last season has the best record in the Western Conference. The two teams that played in the Western Conference finals last season likely won't make the playoffs.

You have a 6-foot-3 (we're being generous here) point guard pushing for Most Valuable Player in Steve Nash, a 6-foot guard leading the league in scoring in Allen Iverson and a 20-year-old who really may be the second coming of Michael Jordan in LeBron James. You have teams that exceeded expectations, others that fell below and still others that had none at all.

And oh yeah, you had the first second coming of Michael Jordan fall flat on his face in Kobe Bryant.

What follows is a series of random observations and comments that have no connection or theme.

Who said I don't do a good imitation of Charles Barkley?

I spent part of the season believing Phoenix would have a hard time getting out of the second round. Now I don't see how any team will be able to keep the Suns out of the conference finals.

Why should Sacramento, Houston and Memphis fight for the No. 5 seed? Go for No. 6. You'll find Seattle waiting and have a much better chance of winning a first-round series than you would against the Mavericks.

Shaquille O'Neal 1, Kobe Bryant 0.

Phil Jackson 1, Kobe Bryant 0.

Jerry Buss 0.

Miami is the hot team in the East. The Heat is the first team in the Eastern Conference since Chicago during the 1995-96 season to come up with two double-digit winning streaks in the season. Many will favor Miami to advance to the Finals. But my money is still on Detroit.

At least it would be if I had any money lying around.

Did anyone really believe that Commissioner David Stern would suspend Indiana's Ron Artest for the regular season, then allow him to join the Pacers in the playoffs?

New York's Isiah Thomas has made more turnovers as president of the Knicks than he did as point guard of the Pistons. I know, I know. That's a cheap shot. Consider it my homage to the New York media.

Minnesota's front office knew what it was doing by not giving Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell extensions.

Does anyone know what Portland is doing?

Who thought you could split Nash and Dirk Nowitzki and both would become better players for it? Would that have happened with John Stockton and Karl Malone?

No one talks about Memphis, but Mike Fratello has done a wonderful job since taking over as coach. Who needs Marv Albert?

George Karl's success in Denver made it easier for owners in Minnesota, Orlando and Cleveland to fire their coaches late in the season in the hopes of making a playoff run. There are two key differences: Karl is better than those other coaches and has better overall talent.

If Iverson and Chris Webber can't play together, what in the world is Philadelphia going to do?

Atlanta has hope. Four to five more years in the lottery and I think you'll start to see a difference.

Court of opinion

We've managed to go nearly one full week without a coaching change. Who knows? Maybe we can make it all the way to the end of the regular season before another organization attempts to enter the Phil Jackson sweepstakes.

Up: Karl. Denver coach wears a retro jersey over his turtleneck on retro night. League rules state a coach must wear sports jackets and slacks. If the NBA fines him, will they do it at retro prices?

Down: Jalen Rose. Predicts Toronto will beat his former team, then goes out and scores 30 points. He needed 40. Chicago takes the bloom off this Rose with a 94-85 win. Suggestion: Next time, predict a win over Atlanta.

Sideways: Iverson. Fined $10,000 for his altercation with official Marc Davis. Sixers star deserved it, but did Davis really need to challenge Iverson to a fight? Can a ref get a technical?

Up: Tayshaun Prince. This Prince is no longer an offensive pauper. Detroit's rail-thin forward is averaging a career-high 14.4 points.

Down: Centers. This once-dominant position is now an offensive afterthought. Only six centers average more than 15 points, and two of them (Amare Stoudemire and Brad Miller) are really power forwards.