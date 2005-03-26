MTV'S IMPACT ON MUSICIANS IS PLAIN TO SEE

It's time to finally decide: Has "Video Killed the Radio Star" or not?

More than two decades have passed since MTV ushered in a new era of glitz, hype and art by kicking off with that Buggles song, a tune that foretold the murder of music as we knew it at the hands of the new Video God.

If nothing else, the song flatlined the Buggles into a one-hit wonder. But that hardly stopped MTV from going on to shift the entire pop landscape. Consider even a smattering of the network's impact:

On the plus side, MTV encouraged videos to evolve into a genuine art form, at least during the network's most musical years. The network also inflated formerly cultish musicians into stars on par with the biggest movie icons. That lifted the sales, and influence, of music to unprecedented heights.

MTV's accent on image also encouraged artists to expose their personalities, an invitation most creatively embraced by Madonna, who practically defined the network's first decade.

Of course, those contributions came with some dubious flip sides.

The pervasiveness of video clips made lip-synching seem natural, presaging nonsinging stars like Ashlee Simpson. Video's demand for beautiful people lionized looks over talent. And the cult of "personality" became so huge that having your own reality show became more important than having a hit single.

That last innovation is now the network's cornerstone. Which is why lately it's easier to find an octogenarian on MTV than it is to spot an actual video clip.

MTV circa 2005 accents "Cribs," "Diary," "Newlyweds" and "I Want a Famous Face," which sell idealized lifestyles rather than songs. In such shows, musicians don't sell music directly. They generate interest by boasting about how much they own ("Cribs," "Pimp My Ride") or by humiliating themselves ("Newlyweds," "The Osbournes").

The dearth of airtime for music has prompted canny musicians to seek new ways to hawk themselves on TV. Multiplatinum stars like Josh Groban and Sarah Brightman forged careers largely with the aid of the egghead outlet PBS. At the same time, veterans from Rod Stewart to Michael McDonald moved millions of CDs via direct TV ads.

Don't get the wrong idea. MTV remains a global colossus, with exposure in more households, and on more continents, than ever. But its clout is now more abstracted and diffuse.

As a result, nearly a quarter-century after MTV declared radio dead, a new generation of conglomerated stations continues to flourish, financially, if not creatively. Live music plays on, even if it now involves more canned elements. Even some un-videogenic bands have launched major careers. (Phish anyone?)

In other words, the radio star lives. MTV lives. And so does the music. It's just that none of them look -- or sound -- quite like before.