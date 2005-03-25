HOFFMANN GAVE TWIST TO MORRIS CHAIR

Old designs are often reworked into modern ideas whose origins are forgotten.

The 18th-century Windsor chair was originally made to be used on a porch. It reappeared in a slightly different form as a captain's chair, for use in a 20th-century den. The back of the chair was lowered and constructed with fewer "sticks" (spindles).

The Lazy Susan was a round table with a raised center tray that revolved to make it easier to serve everyone at the table. It was a minor 19th-century form, but became a huge success in the 1940s. The "early American" decorating of the time made the Lazy Susan a must for a small dining area.

Very sophisticated designers have also borrowed from the past. The English Morris chair of the late 19th century had an adjustable back that could be positioned for comfort with the help of pegs and bars that held the back in place.

In 1908, Viennese designer Josef Hoffmann reinterpreted the Morris chair as the Sitzmaschine ("machine for sitting"). Hoffmann's chair was constructed with curved parts and cutout designs, but the adjustable back was still held by a rod.

The chair was made of plywood and bentwood so it could be mass-produced. Its unusual design and the role it played in modernist furniture make it an expensive piece of furniture today.

Coal Shadow ring

Q: My glow-in-the-dark Blue Coal Shadow ring was a premium from "The Shadow" radio program. It cost me a nickel and a couple of clippings or coupons. The ring has portraits of the Shadow and a blue center "stone." Is this ring valuable today?

A: Blue Coal was a brand name of anthracite coal used by the Glen Alden Coal Co. Blue Coal sponsored "The Shadow" from about 1932 to 1949. Your ring was a 1941 premium, and, like all Shadow premiums, it is wanted by collectors today. If your ring is in perfect condition, it could sell for up to $500. A second Shadow premium glow-in-the-dark ring was issued by Carey Salt, another sponsor, in 1945. That ring, with a black "stone," is even rarer. It can sell for twice as much as the Blue Coal ring.

